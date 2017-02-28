Wanted North Chicago gang member captured in Detroit

A gang member wanted for armed robbery and vehicular hijacking in the north suburbs was captured Friday in Detroit.

Timothy R. Adams, 34, was wanted on a $500,000 warrant for armed robbery and vehicular hijacking in Waukegan, and a $200,000 warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Lake County, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

On Friday, the sheriff’s Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force learned Adams was likely hiding at a home in Detroit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Task Force was contacted and took him into custody the same day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adams, of North Chicago, is a documented street gang member, police said.

He remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail in Michigan, pending an extradition hearing.