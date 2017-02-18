Warm Saturday weather sets record high for second day in a row

Chicago’s unseasonable warm weather broke a 36-year-old record Saturday, marking the second consecutive day of record high February temperatures.

The previous record high for Feb. 18 was 62 degrees in 1981, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Friedlein. Saturday’s temperature at O’Hare International Airport surpassed that record by 11:25 a.m. and had reached 69 degrees as of 2 p.m. He said it could get one or two degrees warmer before temperatures start to drop again this evening.

Friday’s pleasant weather also broke a record set more than a century earlier when the high reached 67 degrees, the weather service said. The previous record of 60 degrees was set on Feb. 17, 1880.

The warm spell was expected to last through much of the next week, according to the weather service. Sunday could see a high of 60 and Monday could bring temperatures as high as 64. Tuesday could start a slow decline into the upper 50s for daily highs.