Warm Sunday weather sets record high for third day in a row

Chicago’s streak of unseasonable warm weather broke record-high temperatures for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

By 1 p.m., it was 66 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record high for Feb. 19 was 65 degrees in 1930.

Temperatures on Saturday reached 70 degrees, breaking the previous record high of 62 degrees that was set on Feb. 18, 1981. Saturday also marked the fourth time since 1871 that Chicago has reached 70 degrees in February, according to the weather service.

Friday’s pleasant weather broke a record set more than a century earlier when the high reached 67 degrees, the weather service said. The previous record of 60 degrees was set on Feb. 17, 1880.

The spring-like weather was expected to last through much of the next week, according to the weather service. After an expected cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning, Chicago could see highs in the 60s on Tuesday and 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.