Warrants issued for Naperville car burglary, financial fraud suspects

Arrest warrants have been issued for five members of what authorities are calling the “Felony Lane Gang,” believed to be responsible for a series of financial crimes linked to vehicle burglaries in west suburban Naperville.

A Will County judge signed the warrants on Friday, calling for the arrest of the five suspects on a total of 47 felony charges, according to a statement from Naperville police. All of the crimes occurred in September and October of 2015.

The group was known to target women’s purses in locked and unlocked vehicles at daycare centers, school drop-offs, gyms, dog parks and sports facilities, police said. They then cashed stolen checks or used stolen driver’s licenses, debit cards and victims’ identifying information to commit financial fraud.

Charges were filed against the following suspects:

Randi L. Randazzo, 28, of Severn, Maryland, is charged with three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of identity theft, three counts of financial institution fraud and one count of financial crimes enterprise.

Jerome B. Glinton, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft, four counts of identity theft, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Marcus S. Parker, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is charged with four counts of aggravated identity theft, four counts of identity theft, three counts of burglary and three counts of possession of burglary tools.

Stephanie S. Martin, 36, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of identity theft.

Additionally, Martin and 35-year-old Michael T. Butler, also of Glen Burnie, were charged together with four counts of identity theft and three counts of aggravated identity theft, police said.

“This group has done a great deal of harm to their victims in Naperville and surrounding areas,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said in the statement. “I am extremely proud of our detectives who thoroughly investigated these crimes to bring those responsible to justice.”

The warrants set bail for each of the suspects at $750,000 upon their arrests, with 10 percent to apply, police said.