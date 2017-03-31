WATCH: Chicago’s Will Kiley in spotlight on next ‘Chicago Fire’

Chicago actor Will Kiley (Harris Thornton), pictured in front of Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett), has a key role on the next episode of the NBC drama "Chicago Fire." | NBC photo

On his first day of filming as a “Chicago Fire” guest star, an awestruck and hungry Will Kiley was afraid to eat anything lest he spill on his costume.

The Chicago actor had been working six hours but passed on pizza and other offerings. Then, “Fire” star Kara Killmer, who plays paramedic Sylvie Brett in the NBC drama, asked if he had eaten lunch.

“I was like, ‘I’m nervous to spill on my shirt and I don’t want to be that guy,’” Kiley said, laughing. “She’s like, ‘They have a bunch of those shirts. You’ll be fine. It’s not all going to fall apart if you spill coffee on your shirt.’”

Kiley, an ensemble member at the Jackalope Theatre Company, plays paramedic trainee Harris Thornton in the “Take a Knee” episode, airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Thornton is assigned to work with Brett and Dawson (Monica Raymund) for a shift. In this exclusive clip from the episode NBC provided the Chicago Sun-Times, Thornton looks overwhelmed when firefighters save a trapped man’s life.

But the newbie, according to NBC, gets Brett and Dawson in trouble when he surprises them during a dangerous call. Kiley didn’t want to spoil anything — he’d be happy to return to the show after all. But he did offer a tease about what Thornton does.

“He’s very green but determined to be a paramedic ever since he was a kid and got in a bike accident,” Kiley said. “He is very, very eager to get involved and to be a paramedic in action, but he’s still training and acquiring the skills.”

Kiley’s is one of four storylines in the episode. Treat Williams returns as Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) dad, Benny, who makes an unexpected visit. Casey (Jesse Spencer) discovers a new crack house that is harboring a female junkie and goes to extreme measures to remedy the situation. And Herrmann (David Eigenberg) deals with family issues when his son Lee Henry (guest star David VonKampen) gets into trouble at school.

Kiley’s appearance on the series comes after he had been up for a speaking role three previous times. Along with his work at Jackalope Theatre Company and as a teaching artist for Chicago Public Schools, he currently is co-directing a play called “Blood at the Root” by Dominique Morriseau.

The play tells the story of the Jena Six, six black teenagers in Jena, La., convicted in the 2006 beating of Justin Barker, a white student at Jena High School. The case drew national attention as an example of racial injustice, with many saying the defendants were charged with too-serious offenses for a school fight.

Opening April 12 at The Frontier, 1106 W. Thorndale Ave., it’s a co-production of Jackalope and The Yard, a company of Chicago Public School High School students.

“I’m super excited about it. The Yard’s vision is theater performed by young people that’s relevant to young people,” Kiley said, adding that “Blood at the Root” is “full of poetry and step and there’s a drill team and live snare drums. It’s going to be really exciting.”

Kiley might see some of his new friends among the “Chicago Fire” cast at the production. After he filmed his episode, Killmer attended a Jackalope production.

Killmer’s interest in her temporary costar was just one example of how welcoming the cast and crew were, Kiley said. They all seemed just as grateful and excited to work with new actors as the newbies are to work on the show, he said.

“Everybody took a second to check on how I was doing and hear about where I’m from and offer some tips and wisdom, or just like suggest the quickest lines at the Kraft table,” he said. “I was really blown away by how sincere all the cast and crew were. I wonder if that comes from working in Chicago?”

According to Rich Moskal, director of the Chicago Film Office, the local SAG-AFTRA office estimates that in 2016, locally made films and TV shows hired 25,000 actors and stunt people for on-air spots. That number does not include extras.

Since Kiley moved to Chicago from Cincinnati in 2013, he has seen an uptick in local theater actors finding work on film and TV productions. With four shows in the One Chicago franchise being filmed in the city, it isn’t surprising that a lot of Kiley’s friends have appeared in “Fire,” “P.D.,” Med” or “Justice.”

“I’m really grateful for my opportunity,” he said. “These shows have had a huge impact on our city in a great way.”

“Chicago Fire” airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.

Read more from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com.