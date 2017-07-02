WATCH: Dr. Manning takes on a dad in exclusive ‘Chicago Med’ clip

Dr. Natalie Manning of “Chicago Med” treats an 8-year-old cancer patient in this week’s episode, but first she has to convince him to fight for his own life.

In an exclusive first look from the NBC series, Manning (Torrey DeVitto) confronts Gabe Moore’s father, Andy, who admits that he has stopped treatment at his son’s request.

“He can’t decide. He’s 8 years old,” Manning says to Andy Moore. “We need to start your son on his new chemo.”

When Dad refuses, Manning contacts the Department of Children and Family Services— leading to the father’s arrest.

Gabe is the latest patient with whom Manning gets personally involved — a big change for the character this season. In the show’s debut season, she was more by the book, DeVitto said in an interview last fall.

“I love that you see a more human side to her medical personality,” DeVitto said. “And now this year you see her stumbling and kind of messing up in a very human way, which I really like.”

As the second season began last fall, Manning returned to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center after having a baby. Becoming a mom helped change her character’s approach to medicine.

“Motherhood definitely creates more of an attachment, I think, especially working with kids,” DeVitto said. “It adds a new level to the way she works with her patients.”

Manning isn’t the only doctor treating an uncooperative patient in the episode. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) deals with a woman with heart problems who won’t listen to him.

Halstead also has problems on the personal front; he and Nina (guest star Patti Murin) work through their first relationship test.

Meanwhile, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee), Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo) work on a complicated case involving a woman with a personality disorder. Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) convinces Dr. Latham (guest star Ato Essandoh) to join him for a medical trip out of town, which puts Latham’s personality issues to the test.

Cameron Knight, a local actor and professor at the Theatre School of DePaul University, appears as Andy Moore in the episode. Chicago actor Zach Thomas plays his son, Gabe.

The episode, titled “Theseus’ Ship,” airs at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC. Watch another promo below.

More from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com.