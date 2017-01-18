Watch live: Barack Obama’s last news conference as president

WASHINGTON – After eight years, President Barack Obama holds his final news conference on Wednesday, with only hours left before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn-in at noon on Friday.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. Chicago time.

Questions are likely to include his Tuesday commutation of the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the soldier convicted of leaking classified documents to Wikileaks. The president is expected to sign more clemency orders before he leaves office.

For the past days, staffers in the Obama White House have been turning in their passes and leaving, in order to have an orderly exit process. Obama’s first White House press secretary, Robert Gibbs, now an executive at the Chicago-based McDonald’s, was spotted in front of the West Wing, making his last visit to the Obama White House.

After the Friday inauguration, Obama, then former first lady Michelle and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, will depart from the Capitol by helicopter to Andrew Air Force Base for their last flight on a presidential aircraft. The Obama family is headed to Palm Springs, California, for a vacation.