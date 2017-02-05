WATCH: U.S. House hearing on United, other air travel incidents

United Airlines President Scott Kirby testifies Tuesday before a U.S. House committee. | Screenshot of webcast of House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

A contrite United Airlines CEO appeared before a House committee on Tuesday to take responsibility for the customer-service failure that led to a bloodied passenger being dragged off a jet at O’Hare Airport.

“This is on me,” Oscar Munoz told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He was joined by United’s president, Scott Kirby.

The hearing was called after a series of incidents that started with the United fiasco on April 9 at O’Hare, but also included a confrontation between an American Airlines flight attendant and passenger, a Delta passenger being kicked off an airplane for using the bathroom during a 30-minute wait on the tarmac to take off, and the death of a giant rabbit on a United flight from London to O’Hare.

That was no doubt why Rep. Bill Shuster, R- Pa., had warned at the start: “This won’t be a pleasant hearing.”

The state of air travel was summed up by William J. McGee, travel and aviation consultant for Consumers Union, who also appeared at the hearing: “Consumers are at the mercy of powerful airlines.”