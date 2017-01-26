‘Major’ water main break floods streets in Sauganash

A “major” water main break flooded several Sauganash neighborhood streets Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

The Department of Water Management was notified about 3 a.m. of the water main break on North Kilpatrick Avenue near West Peterson Avenue, according to director of public affairs Gary Litherland.

A valve that controls water to the city’s system was blown, he said, adding, “We don’t know what happened, we don’t know if the valve is broken.”

As of 7:30 a.m., the department was “in the process of shutting it down,” Litherland said.

A three-to-four-block radius was affected by the “major” water main break, Chicago Police said. The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation was working to salt the streets, and ComEd and People’s Gas had been notified.