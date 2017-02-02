Wauconda High School students evacuated for bomb threat

Students at a north suburban high school were evacuated Thursday after school officials were informed about a possible bomb threat.

The Wauconda Police Department was called at 12:37 p.m. by Community United District 118 officials about the threat at Wauconda High School, 555 N. Main St., according to police.

Officers met with administrators and learned a student made a written threat and another student made a verbal threat, police said. The school was placed on hard lockdown and students were later taken from the school by bus to The Chapel at 25270 Route 60 in Grayslake while authorities investigated.

Bomb detection dogs supplied by the Lake County sheriff’s office and Great Lakes Navel Base conducted a search of the school, police said. After several hours it was determined that the bomb threat was not credible.

One juvenile student was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct and was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. A second juvenile student was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and released to a parent.