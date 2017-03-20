Waukegan liquor store robbed at gunpoint Saturday

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a liquor store Saturday night in north suburban Waukegan.

Police were called about 10 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at Dave’s Liquor Store in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, according to Waukegan police. Officers arrived and learned from an employee that two people robbed the store at gunpoint.

Both suspects were described as male with a thin build, police said. They wore hooded sweatshirts and masks that covered their faces. One of them had a handgun.

The suspects were last seen running away from the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.