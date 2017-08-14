Waukegan man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside apartment

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in an apartment in north suburban Waukegan, but police say there is no threat to the community.

About 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the upstairs apartment of a home in the 500 block of Cummings Avenue for multiple calls reporting a shooting, according to Waukegan police.

Officers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. where he passed due to his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Leon Pruitt Jr. of Waukegan. AN autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds, and toxicology test results are pending, police said.

No one is in custody, but police said, “Multiple leads are being investigated … detectives believe this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the community.”

Anyone with information should call the police “Tip-Line” at (847) 360-9001, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.