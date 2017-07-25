Waukegan man overdoses on opioids while driving in Gurnee

A Waukegan man overdosed while driving his car early Tuesday morning in unincorporated Gurnee.

About 1:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Route 41 and Stearns School Road for a report of a reckless driver, according to a statement from Lake County Sergeant Christopher Covelli.

A witness following a Dodge Charger traveling north on Route 41 said the driver was unable to stay in his lane, Covelli said. The driver, a 54-year-old man, struck the concrete median several times.

The tires of the Dodge became badly damaged as the man continued driving north on the rims of the car, Covelli said. As he continued north, he hit another vehicle in the area of Route 41 and Wadsworth Road.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Plichta and Deputy J.R. Halek found the Dodge on Route 41, about a mile south of Route 173 in Newport Township, Covelli said. The driver was unresponsive inside the car.

The deputies determined the man likely suffered an opioid overdose and they administered three doses of Naloxone, Covelli said. After receiving the Naloxone, the man regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital the man will be charged with driving under the influence and other traffic-related offenses, Covelli said.