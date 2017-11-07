Wednesday hearing on sweetened beverage tax canceled

The hearing for the sweetened beverage tax has been canceled, and the temporary restraining order set in place by Judge Daniel Kubasiak on June 30 will be extended to July 21.

The cancellation of the July 12 and 13 hearings is to allow the Illinois Retail Merchants Association time to file a motion in response to the county’s motion to dismiss the case. The merchants must respond by Friday, July 14.

Then the county will have to respond to that motion on Wednesday, July 19. On July 21, the judge will decide whether or not to dismiss the case or continue with the preliminary hearing.