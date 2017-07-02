Wednesday letters: FBI can’t be trusted to investigate Putin ties

An editorial in Tuesday’s Sun-Times is correct. There should be an immediate and thorough investigation of President Trump’s personnel and financial connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it should be an independent investigation, conducted by the likes of Colin Powell or someone of his stature, with subpoena power to access Trump’s tax returns. Given FBI director James Comey’s blatant attempt to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, I have no confidence in the FBI. We need to look behind the curtain before it’s too late!

Tom Minnerick, Elgin

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Reasons to wonder about Trump and Putin

In reading your Tuesday editorial “Why Does Trump Run Down America in Defense of Putin,” I was reminded of two items in the news that might relate to this. First, a January story reported the arrest in Russia of Sergei Mikhailov, a “senior Russian intelligence officer and cybersecurity investigator,” on charges of treason for allegedly passing information to U.S. intelligence services. This may explain why the U.S. intelligence services became so certain that Russia intervened in our election in support of Donald Trump’s candidacy. Secondly, during the election campaign, Trump supporter Roger Stone announced that a dispositive event was about to occur in the campaign. Shortly thereafter, the emails hacked from the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee began to be released, indicating that the Trump campaign was forewarned of the release of the hacked emails. The two events surely justify an immediate, thorough and truly independent investigation of the possible Trump-Putin connection.

James Van Vliet, Sycamore

Thanks for good care of Granddad

The venerable Australian lungfish Granddad was a Chicago celebrity that captivated and enchanted millions of residents and tourists who visited the Shedd Aquarium. That Granddad lived to be nearly 100 years old is a testament to the qualified, humane and compassionate individuals who work at the Shedd Aquarium. Their focus on the conservation and benevolent treatment of aquatic creatures is inspiring.

Brien Comerford, Glenview