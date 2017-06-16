Weekend I-55 lane closures start Friday night in SW suburbs

A weekend of lane closures will start Friday night for resurfacing work on a seven-mile stretch of I-55 in the southwest suburbs.

Starting at 9 p.m., the left lane of northbound I-55 will be closed between the Veterans Memorial Tollway in Bolingbrook and County Line Road in Burr Ridge, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday, and additional lanes will e closed overnight throughout the weekend.

The resurfacing is part of an ongoing improvement project for I-55 between Weber Road and Willow Springs Road, IDOT said. The project was expected to be finished by the fall.