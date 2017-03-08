Weekend lane closures planned on I-55 between Bolingbrook, Burr Ridge

Weekend lane closures will start Friday night on portions of I-55 in the west and southwest suburbs.

The left lane of northbound I-55 will close at 9 p.m. between I-355 in Bolingbrook and County Line Road in Burr Ridge, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday, and additional lane closures will be implemented during overnight hours.

The closures are part of an ongoing improvement project on I-55 between Weber Road and Willow Springs Road in Bolingbrook, Woodridge, Romeoville, Darien, Burr Ridge and Willowbrook, IDOT said.

The project, which includes resurfacing, patching, bridge deck repairs, drainage improvement and traffic management upgrades, is expected to be finished by the fall.