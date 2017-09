Wells Street Bridge closing Friday morning for maintenance

The Wells Street Bridge will close Friday morning for testing and maintenance.

The bridge will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday to allow for testing and maintenance of the bridge’s electrical system, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Traffic heading south will be detoured from Wells to Kinzie Street and then to the LaSalle Street Bridge during the closure, CDOT said.