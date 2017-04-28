West Dundee man gets 11 years for molesting children he knew

A northwest suburban man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Friday for molesting three children he knew.

Marcus L. Arvizo, 37, of West Dundee, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to two counts of criminal sexual assault, and a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson accepted the plea.

Between January 2013 and June 2014, Arvizo had sexual contact with the children, the state’s attorney’s office said. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be required to register for life as a sexual offender.

Arvizo received four years each for the assault charges and three years for the abuse charge, which are to be served consecutively, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He must serve at least 85 percent of the assault sentences, and is eligible for day-to-day credit for the abuse sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said. He has received credit for 1,034 days served in the Kane County jail.