The West Side Heroin Task Force will have a town hall meeting to examine what officials say is an opioid crisis. The meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon at Malcolm X College.

There will be presentations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health . Others will discuss drug abuse and child custody, overdose prevention and information about overdose-reversal medication.

It is the first of two town hall meetings planned this week in the Chicago area to discuss opioid abuse.

The other meeting will be the 2017 HERO-HELPS Southwest Coalition Community Summit, scheduled for Friday at the Edward Hospital Athletic and Event Center in Romeoville.

There will be a panel discussion about the Illinois Prescription Opioid Overdose Prevention Grant and prevention methods underway by Will, DuPage, Lake and Cook counties.