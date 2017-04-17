West Side Heroin Task Force will discuss opioid crisis

Heroin buyers are processed in a back yard on the West Side last month before they were taken to a nearby police facility for processing. | Frank Main/Sun-Times

The West Side Heroin Task Force will have a town hall meeting to examine what officials say is an opioid crisis. The meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon at Malcolm X College.

There will be presentations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health . Others will discuss drug abuse and child custody, overdose prevention and information about overdose-reversal medication.

It is the first of two town hall meetings planned this week in the Chicago area to discuss opioid abuse.

The other meeting will be the 2017 HERO-HELPS Southwest Coalition Community Summit, scheduled for Friday at the Edward Hospital Athletic and Event Center in Romeoville.

There will be a panel discussion about the Illinois Prescription Opioid Overdose Prevention Grant and prevention methods underway by Will, DuPage, Lake and Cook counties.