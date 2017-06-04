West Side road closure scheduled for Metra track maintenance

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced a road closure for Metra track maintenance in the Fulton River District on the West Side beginning Saturday.

Clinton Street between Fulton and Kinzie streets will be closed at 4 a.m. Saturday for the scheduled maintenance, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The stretch of Clinton Street will remain closed until 5 a.m. on May 10.

A detour will direct vehicles and bicycles to use Desplaines Street from Fulton and Kinzie streets, CDOT said.