West Side woman found dead in hotel freezer in Rosemont

A 19-year-old Chicago woman was found dead in a hotel freezer early Sunday in northwest suburban Rosemont.

Kenneka L. Jenkins left her West Side home at 11:30 p.m. Friday to go to a party at the Crowne Plaza hotel in the 5400 block of North River Road in Rosemont, according to Rosemont police.

Jenkins’s sister last heard from her via text message about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Jenkins was last seen at a party on the 9th floor of the hotel in the early hours of Saturday, police said. She was reported missing at 1:16 p.m. Saturday.

Rosemont police contacted the hotel and made them aware of the missing person complaint, police said.

Hotel staff and management searched the hotel and discovered Jenkins inside a freezer at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Rosemont police are investigating.