West suburban man gets 55 years for murder of his mother in Burr Ridge

A west suburban man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2013 “execution-style” murder of his mother in Burr Ridge.

Michael Bassaly, 30, formerly of Downers Grove, was found guilty of first-degree murder after a three-day trial in February for the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Yvonne Zaky Bassaly, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. He was also found guilty of personally discharging the firearm that killed his mother, making him eligible for an extended prison term.

At 12:53 a.m. on August 29, 2013, Michael Bassaly made a 911 call and officers were dispatched to St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church at 15W455 79th Street in Burr Ridge, prosecutors said.

They found Yvonne Zaky Bassaly gasping for air in the backseat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, prosecutors said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died less than an hour later.

Michael Bassaly has been held without bond at the DuPage County Jail since the murder.

“This afternoon, Michael Bassaly learned that for the execution style murder of his mother, he will spend the next fifty-five years behind bars,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

“The senseless murder of Yvonne Zaky Bassaly has touched the lives of so many. It is my sincerest hope that the entire Bassaly family will now be able to move forward with their lives as they close the book on this horrible tragedy that has affected them all.

Judge Daniel Guerin sentenced Michael Bassaly to 30 years for the murder with a 25-year add-on for personally discharging the weapon, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He faced a maximum penalty of life in prison.