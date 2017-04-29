Western Avenue lane closures scheduled starting Monday

Lane closures are scheduled starting Monday on Western Avenue to construct new bus pads in preparation for the installation of new bus stops at Roscoe and Addison streets.

Between May 1-5, the construction will reduce traffic on Western Avenue to one lane northbound between Roscoe and Addison streets, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Southbound Western Avenue will then be reduced to one through lane between May 8-12 at Roscoe Street. Right and left turns will be allowed at both intersections.

Although traffic is expected to be slowed, current bus stops will be maintained during the construction and one lane will remain open, CDOT said.

To avoid delays, drivers are advised to use Ashland Avenue as an alternate route between Diversey Avenue and Irving Park Road, CDOT said. Bus and large truck traffic will be maintained on Western Avenue during the project.