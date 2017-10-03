What you need to know about St. Patrick’s Day in greater Chicago

Planning on attending this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations? This is what you need to know.

This year’s official festivities start at 9 a.m. with the dyeing of the Chicago River. Those who want the best view to watch the river go green should head to east side of Michigan Avenue, the west side of Columbus Drive or upper and lower Wacker Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

After the river turns green, the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to start at noon at Balbo and Columbus. It will head north on Columbus Drive, passing the viewing stand in front of the Buckingham Fountain, and end at Monroe.

If you’re taking the CTA Blue or Red lines, get off at any of the Loop stations and walk east to Columbus Drive. If you’re riding the Brown, Green or Orange lines, exit at any of the stops along Wabash and walk east to Columbus Drive.

If you’re arriving on Metra, it’s about 10 blocks to Columbus Drive from Union Station or Ogilvie, and several CTA bus routes make the trip. Check transitchicago.com for details. Metra’s LaSalle Street station is on Congress Parkway, about seven blocks west of Buckingham Fountain, while Metra’s Millennium Park station is right on Michigan Avenue, a few blocks north and west of the end of the parade route.

For those driving, underground parking is available at Grant Park. Various privately owned garages are in the area, as well as street parking along Wells between Lake and Van Buren and on Wabash, from Lake to Congress.

Park near Randolph and you’ll be right in between the river dyeing and the parade route.

The celebrations continue Sunday at noon with the 2017 South Side Irish Parade. The family-friendly parade on Western Avenue — with a zero-tolerance policy for public alcohol consumption — will begin at 103rd Street, and continue south to 115th street.

Parking restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. on Western Avenue and 8 a.m. on side streets. From 6 a.m. through 3 p.m., there will be no street parking allowed on Western Avenue from 99th to 119th streets.

From 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., no street parking is allowed on the east side of Artesian from 103rd to 111th. Expect some segments on all east and west streets leading to Western Avenue between 103rd and 115th to be closed near Western. Only residents will be allowed to park in the area surrounding the parade.

Other St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Illinois:

Saturday

The Irish-American Heritage Center’s annual Saint Patrick’s Festival starts at noon with traditional Irish music and dance, Irish language workshops, food, vendors and more. The center is at 4626 N. Knox Ave.

Naperville: West Suburban Irish will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It starts at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School.

Palatine: The 7th annual Paint the Town Green parade in Palatine is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Oak and Wood streets.

East Dundee: The Thom McNamee St. Patrick’s Day Parade in East Dundee begins at 11 a.m at Wenholz Avenue and Water Street.

Lake Villa: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Luncheon starts at noon near McKinley Avenue, the Metra station and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

St. Charles: St. Patrick’s Parade steps off at Main Street and 6th Avenue at 2 p.m., then goes down Main to 4th Avenue.

Sunday

Chicago’s Northwest Side Irish Parade starts at 12 p.m. at Onahan School, 6634 W. Raven St.

Plainfield: 15th annual Hometown Irish Parade steps off at 1 p.m. at Plainfield High School-Central Campus.

McHenry:St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. at East Campus Parking Lot.