What you need to know for Lolla: schedule, weather, live updates

Chicago’s largest music festival returns to Grant Park this weekend, expected to draw 10,000 fans each day for headliners Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Muse and Arcade Fire.

Lollapalooza runs Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday’s acts include Lorde, Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa, Spoon, Muse and Cage the Elephant.

Thunderstorms could shower festival-goers this afternoon, when the National Weather Service predicts severe storms, 70 mph winds and hail. In case of evacuation, the festival has three emergency centers on Michigan Ave. and Columbus Drive.

Below is the full line-up schedule for Thursday:

