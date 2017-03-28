‘What’s going on in Chicago?’ Donald Trump again on city violence

WASHINGTON — Once again, President Donald Trump focused on Chicago, during a Tuesday session with the Fraternal Order of Police that lasted some 45 minutes and included Chicago FOP leader Dean Angelo.

From the pool report….This story developing…

Pool entered the Roosevelt Room for listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police at 11:00.

The president was not in the room, but the 11 or so members stood around table and chatted about Final Four games. Sean Spicer, Cliff Sims and Stephen Miller were all in the room. Vice President Mike Pence later entered the room.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions entered the room next at 11:07 and asked, “Am I interrupting?”

POTUS entered the room at 11:10.

“Hello everybody. The press must like you — look at all these people. You keep us safe.”

“There is nobody braver. I want to thank your entire team, including your president Chuck Canterbury.”

He thanked them for their support in the election.

“I made a crucial pledge: we will always support the incredible and and women of law enforcement. I will always have your back 100 percent.”

“Sadly, our police are often prevented from doing their jobs. In too many of our communities, violent crime is on the rise. These are painful realities that many in Washington don’t want to talk about. We have seen it all over.”

He also noted the “violence in Chicago.”

“I always ask, ‘What’s going on in Chicago?'”

“We will work every day to remove gang members and drug dealers from your communities. Gen. Kelly has done a fantastic job on the border. My highest duty as president is the security of our people, the security of our nation.”

“I just want to thank all of you roff your leadership. It’s a great honor to be with you today.”

The president also acknowledged Jeff Sessions during the session, who he said had a “big day yesterday” on sanctuary cities.

“That was a very important thing you did, and frankly, a very popular thing. It’s great to have you with us.”

The president then had attendees introduce themselves.

Attendees:

Mr. Kenneth (“Chuck”) Canterbury, Jr., National President

Mr. Jim Pasco, Jr., Senior Advisor to the National President

Mr. Dean Angelo, President of Chicago Lodge #7

Mr. Roger Mayberry, National Sergeant-At-Arms

Mr. Jason McDonald, National Vice President

Mr. John McNesby, President of Philadelphia Lodge #5

Mr. Thomas Penoza, National Treasurer

Mr. Joe Perkins, Chairman of the National Board of Trustees

Mr. Patrick Yoes, National Secretary

Pool was ushered out of the room around 11:17.