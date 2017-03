Wheaton man charged with having child porn on his computer

A west suburban man was charged last month with having child pornography on his computer.

On Feb. 28, detectives became aware of child pornography on a computer in the 500 block of West Wesley Street in Wheaton, according to a statement from Wheaton police.

Detectives executed a search warrant and recovered child porn from John Maurer’s computer, police said. Maurer, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released after posting bond, police said.