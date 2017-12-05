Wheaton man sentenced to 34 years for sexually assaulting girl

Timothy Peltz, 52, was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Friday for sexually assaulting a girl multiple times in Wheaton. | DuPage County state's attorney's office

A Wheaton man who sexually assaulted a girl multiple times over several years was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Friday.

Timothy Peltz, 52, was sentenced t0 8 1/2 years in prison for each of the four felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child that he pleaded guilty to before Judge John Kinsella, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 34 years.

The charges stemmed from allegations made by the girl’s mother that from Jan. 1, 2008, to Aug. 4, 2013, Peltz sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions, according to prosecutors.

The assaults came to an end when the girl became physically strong enough to resist Peltz, and told her mother about the assaults, prosecutors said. The girl’s mother then contacted Wheaton police.

Peltz will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and is required to register as a sex offender for life, prosecutors said.