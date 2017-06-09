Wheaton woman hits $7.25M Lotto jackpot

A west suburban woman is $7 million richer after hitting the jackpot in a July lottery drawing.

Marcelina Lacson of Wheaton won the $7.25 million prize when her Lotto ticket matched all six numbers–02-06-08-10-12-15–in the Monday, July 31, drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I have been surprisingly calm about winning this prize,” Lacson said. “When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, I was jumping and screaming, but when I found out I won the lottery, I was very quiet.”

Lacson said she always plays the same numbers, which are family birthdays. She plans to use the money to invest and share with family

DuPage Pantry Plus at 238 N. Gables Blvd. will receive a bonus of $72,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.