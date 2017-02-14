White House learned of Flynn’s calls last month

White House Press secretary Sean Spicer speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asked his national security adviser to tender his resignation 19 days after the White House first learned of retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

That’s the time line according to details provided Tuesday by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer said that the Justice Department informed the White House about Flynn’s conversations on Jan. 26.

But Trump asked Flynn to tender his resignation because of a trust issue, not a legal issue, Spicer said.

Spicer said Tuesday that Flynn either misled Vice President Mike Pence and others, or forgot “critical details” about his call with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., creating “a critical mass and an unsustainable situation.”

Flynn resigned his position late Monday, days after a Washington Post report revealed that Flynn addressed sanctions with the diplomat while President Barack Obama was still in office.

Spicer said that Trump was briefed by his advisers after officials with the Justice Department flagged the phone call. Spicer says the White House counsel determined the situation did not pose a legal issue.

Spicer says there was “exhaustive and extensive questioning” of Flynn on multiple occasions over his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The vice president, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up.

Speaker Paul Ryan said Trump made the “right decision” to ask for Flynn’s resignation.

But Democrats say they want an investigation into Trump’s relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the “the American people deserve to know the full extent of Russia’s financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security.”

At issue is whether Flynn, broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Moscow before Trump’s inauguration.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says he wants to know whether Flynn was acting on Trump’s behalf.

Trump says the “real story” is the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington.

Trump tweeted, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?”

North Korea tested a ballistic missile over the weekend while Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.