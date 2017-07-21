White House statements on Spicer, Scaramucci and Huckabee Sanders

The White House released official announcements about Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci and Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday evening. Here are the three statements:

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2017

President Donald J. Trump Appoints Anthony Scaramucci to be White House Communications Director

President Donald J. Trump will appoint Anthony Scaramucci, a successful entrepreneur, financier, and founder of SkyBridge Capital, to be White House Communications Director.

Scaramucci will oversee the entire communications operation, including message development and strategy. He will report directly to the President.

President Trump said, “Anthony is a person I have great respect for, and he will be an important addition to this Administration. He has been a great supporter and will now help implement key aspects of our agenda while leading the communications team. We have accomplished so much, and we are being given credit for so little. The good news is the people get it, even if the media doesn’t.”

Scaramucci added, “President Trump has accomplished an incredible amount in a short period of time, and I am proud to join his Administration as he continues to deliver for the American people.”

Scaramucci, who is currently serving as the senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank, will officially begin his new role on August 15, 2017.

President Donald J. Trump Accepts the Resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

President Donald J. Trump has accepted the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer, who has been Press Secretary since the inauguration and at times also filled the role of White House Communications Director, will continue to serve the Administration through August.

“I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my Administration and the American people,” said President Trump. “I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities: Just look at his great television ratings.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the Trump Administration’s first Press Secretary,” said Spicer. “In just 6 months, President Trump and his staff have done great work to advance the interests of the American people, both at home and abroad. President Trump’s unwavering commitment to making America great again will no doubt ensure that these successes continue in the coming months and years.”

President Donald J. Trump Elevates Sarah Sanders to the Role of White House Press Secretary

President Donald J. Trump is elevating Sarah Sanders to the role of White House Press Secretary. Sanders will serve as the President’s principal spokesperson and head of the White House Press Office.

“As Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah has done an outstanding job getting my Administration’s message out to the American people,” said President Trump. “In this new position, she will continue to promote the progress we are making toward the things the people truly care about, like growing our economy, bringing jobs back from overseas, slashing government bureaucracy, and keeping America secure.”

“I’m humbled by this honor, and grateful to the President for his confidence in me,” said Sanders. “I’m looking forward to working with our new Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci. I have great appreciation and respect for Sean Spicer, who has been more than a colleague, but a true friend and mentor. We’ve had a tremendous first six months, and I am excited about the opportunity to continue promoting the President’s agenda to Make America Great Again.”