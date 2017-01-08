White House: Trump ‘weighed in’ on statement as ‘any father would’

President Donald Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, as he pauses while speaking with small business owners as part of "American Dream Week." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump “certainly didn’t dictate” a statement for his eldest son to release about a campaign meeting with a Russian lawyer last year, but “he weighed in and offered suggestions, like any father would do,” the White House said Tuesday.

And press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that the statement, which described the June 2016 meeting as dealing primarily with adoption, was not misleading — even though Donald Trump Jr. later released emails showing he took the meeting in hopes of getting damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“The statement that Don Junior issued is true,” Sanders said. “There’s no inaccuracy in the statement. The president weighed in as any father would, based on the limited information that he had. This is all discussion, frankly, of no consequence. There was no follow up. It was disclosed to the proper parties, which is how the New York Times found out about it to begin with.

Sanders did not detail the extent of the president’s involvement in crafting the statement while returning from a Group of 20 summit in Germany, only saying “he certainly didn’t dictate, but like I said he weighed and offered suggestion like any father would do.”

That differs from an account of the meeting aboard Air Force One reported by the Washington Post, which cited sources as saying that advisers urged Trump’s son to be truthful in the statement, then watched as the president personally dictated a misleading statement.

At the president’s direction, the statement portrayed the meeting the younger Trump had with a Russian lawyer as being chiefly “about the adoption of Russian children,” which was “not a campaign issue at the time,” sources told the newspaper.

Over the next few days, accounts of the meeting shifted, and Donald Trump Jr. eventually released emails showing he took the meeting because it carried the promise of compromising information about Clinton, information linked to the Russian government.

The president’s advisers now worry that the president’s involvement leaves him open to charges of a cover up as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“This was . . . unnecessary one of the advisers told the Post. “Now someone can claim he’s the one who attempted to mislead. Somebody can argue the president is saying he doesn’t want you to say the whole truth.”

But on Tuesday, Sanders blamed Democrats and the media for pursuing a bogus story.

“The Democrats want to continue to use this a PR stunt, and they’re doing everything they can to keep this story alive in the papers every single day,” she said/ “The president, the American people, they voted America first, not Russia first. And that’s the focus of our administration.”