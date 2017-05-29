White Sox notebook: Cabrera stays hot, Shields nears rehab start

Melky Cabrera hits a three-run homer against the Boston Red Sox in the Sox' 5-4 win. Cabrera drove in four runs in the victory. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera insists he hasn’t done anything different of late. He hasn’t changed his swing and has remained true to his routine.

But over the last seven games, Cabrera is hitting .440 with four multi-hit games and has homered in four of the seven games. Cabrera kept up the pace Monday when he homered and drove in four runs, including the go-ahead run in 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Cabrera blooped a single over the infield with two outs in the seventh inning to score Kevan Smith, who scored from second base. Smith tied the game at 4 with a RBI double that drove in Yolmer Sanchez, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Juan Minaya (1-0) picked up the victory after David Holmberg allowed two hits and gave up three runs in four innings. David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his eighth save.

But as much as Boston’s David Price kept the Sox off-balance in his season debut, Cabrera – who gave the Sox a 3-1 lead with a 3-run homer – and the Sox scored when they had to win for the fourth time in their last five games.

“We have very good players here, and we are ready to do our best every day,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “We have confidence, the manager has given us confidence too, and that’s important because you can play the game you like to play it.”

Cabrera finished the day with two of the Sox’ five hits as Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 and had his 10-game hitting streak snapped. Cabrera has made the most of hitting ahead of Abreu, who he knows opposing pitchers may be looking to avoid.

“You have to try to take advantage of every situation, and in this situation, you have to look for a good pitch to hit,” Cabrera said. “That was my plan in that at-bat (in the seventh inning). But (Abreu’s) a very good hitter, and you have to take advantage of it.”

Shields getting closer

Right-hander James Shields threw a simulated, three-inning, 45-pitch bullpen session and expects to make a minor-league rehab start soon. Shields, who has been on the disabled list with a right lat strain, expects to go to Class AAA Charlotte Saturday and then throw three or four innings. Shields, who is on the disabled list for the first time in his career, said he hasn’t pitched in the minor leagues since 2006.

“I’m going to go out there and compete,” Shields said Monday. “Whether I’m rehabbing or not I’m a competitor. (I’m going to) try to help those guys win a couple games while I’m down there. At the end of the day, I know those kids in spring training and I know how hard they work so it’ll be a good experience.”

Keeping up with the Joneses

Reliever Nate Jones also threw a bullpen session Monday as he continues to work through right elbow neuritis. Jones has thrown bullpen sessions and incorporated his slider into the mix Monday as he attempts to move closer to a return to bulk up a bullpen that has been solid despite being without Jones, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka.

“We are taking steps in the right direction,” Jones said.

