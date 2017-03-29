White Sox open craft beer bar, announce other ballpark tweaks

Looking to capitalize on the craft beer craze, the White Sox on Wednesday unveiled a new ballpark bar dedicated to artisanal brews.

More than 75 craft beers from 38 breweries will be featured at the Craft Kave.

The craft beer bar replaces the Miller Lite Bullpen Sports Bar behind the right field bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The ball club hosted a media day Wednesday to tout its new beer-forward vision and several other ballpark tweaks.

Thirsty visitors to the Craft Kave will be ushered past a wall of coolers filled with colorful craft beers cans. Most offerings are brewed in the Midwest. An employee will be on hand to answer beer questions and make food menu pairing recommendations.

“It’s meant to be interactive,” said Joey Nigro, general manager for Delaware North Sportservice, the concessions and retail provider at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Go grab a can, read the label, find out more about the brewery, about the beer, and we’ll have a checkout window at the end of the line. And they’ll crack the tops open for you and you’ll be on your way.”

A 12-ounce can will cost $8.75. A 16-ounce can will cost $10.75. The Craft Kave will sell domestic 16-ounce cans for $8.75.

And expect new signs around the park, reflecting an end to the ball club’s decades-old marketing deal with Miller Brewing. The Sox have inked marketing agreements with Goose Island Beer Co., Pabst Brewery, Bell’s Brewery and Founders Brewing Co. A marketing deal with Mexico-brewed Modelo was announced earlier this month.

One place Modelo will be represented is in left field at a new beer stand dubbed “Casa Modelo,” which was under construction Wednesday and will hopefully be ready in time for Monday’s home opener against the Tigers.

The club also introduced a new suite, dubbed Suite 134, a few rows behind home plate that will cost between $4,000 and $6,000 a game to rent — a fee that includes a food and beverage package for up to 25 people and four parking spots.

And the Home Plate Club, a premium lounge and seating area also located behind home plate, will be rebranded as the Guaranteed Rate Club.

A host of new menu items were also unveiled, including “The Wok Off” — an egg lo mein noodle dish inspired by nearby Chinatown fare that will be served in section 157.

One more offering: three pairs of virtual reality goggles affixed inside catcher’s masks that will be located in the SoxSocial Lounge outside section 154 that will allow fans to immerse themselves in an array of baseball experiences, including spring training warmups.