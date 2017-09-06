Whitney Young grad who wanted to help community shot to death

The son of a Chicago political reformer was shot to death in Woodlawn Thursday night.

Xavier Joy, a graduate of Whitney Young High School and former football player at Morehouse College in Atlanta, was fatally shot shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Ingleside, police said.

Officers found him shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Joy’s father, Ra Joy, is the executive director of CHANGE Illinois, a coalition of organizations that is “leading systemic political and government reform,” according to its website.

On Thursday night, Ra Joy wrote on Facebook, “Our family is heartbroken by this tragic and senseless shooting. Xavier was an incredibly creative, funny, and smart young man. We hope and pray for an end to the violence that has impacted our family and so many others in our city. Our entire family is grateful for all those who have extended their love and condolences during this very difficult time.”

Ra Joy asked for his family’s privacy as funeral arrangements are made.

Majoring in political science and playing defensive back on the football team at Morehouse, Xavier Joy said his “chief ambition” was “to give back to my community and provide for my family” on the college’s athletics page.

Social media was flooded with condolences to the Joy family and remembrances of Xavier, with a friend of his writing on Facebook, “He wanted to help the community! How great and noble that was!! Gun Violence took his life! But it cannot take this positive example he set for us all!!! GET INVOLVED!!! Help us end this carnage on the streets!!”