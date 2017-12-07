Who’s in and who’s not in Rauner’s administration

Here’s a rundown of who’s in and who’s out following a midterm staff shakeup at the office of Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

The out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new strategy follows a legislative defeat in which 11 members of his own party broke with the governor to pass a compromise budget after a three-year stalemate.

IN: Laurel Patrick

Role in Rauner administration: Director of communications

Experience: Previously worked as press secretary to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker after Walker gutted public sector unions. Graduated from the University of Illinois in 2009.

IN: Michael Lucci

Role in Rauner administration: Deputy chief of staff for policy

Experience: Previously worked as the vice president of policy for the Illinois Policy Institute, a far-right leaning think tank. Lucci graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2007.

IN: Kristina Rasmussen

Role in Rauner administration: New chief of staff

Experience: Previously worked as president and chief operating officer of the Illinois Policy Institute.

IN: Jean Hutton

Role in Rauner administration: Special assistant to Rasmussen

Experience: Previously worked as director of operations for the Illinois Policy Institute. Her responsibilities included financial management, payroll administration, human resources, compliance and office administration.

OUT: Brad Hahn

Former role in Rauner administration: Communications director

Experience: Hahn previously served as former Comptroller Leslie Munger

chief of staff. He also worked as a spokesman for Munger’s predecessor, Judy Baar Topinka.

OUT: Catherine Kelly

Former role in Rauner administration: Deputy director of communications

Experience: Hired in 2015 by the Rauner administration. Previously worked as a television news producer in Chicago.

OUT: Richard Goldberg

Former role in Rauner administration: Chief of staff

Experience: Goldberg was the point man on Rauner’s failed “grand bargain.” Goldberg was formerly on U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk’s staff and has been with Rauner since he transitioned into office in 2015.

OUT: Lance Trover

Former role in Rauner administration:Deputy chief of staff for communications

Experience: Started with Rauner as a campaign spokesman. Previously worked in communications for U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, the Illinois Republican Party and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.