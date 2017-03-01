Wicker Park man is Cook County’s 8th cold-related death

A Wicker Park man who died early Sunday is the eighth cold-related death of the season in Cook County, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The 58-year-old man died at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office. His name was not released Tuesday afternoon because his family has not yet been notified.

An autopsy found he died of hypothermia due to cold exposure, and chronic ethanolism was listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

At least seven other people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since Oct. 22, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Last winter, 15 cold-related deaths were reported in the county.