Wife of man fatally struck by vehicle in Rosemont sues 2

The wife of an 80-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in February as he crossed a street in northwest suburban Rosemont is suing two people over his death.

Carole Cummings filed the suit on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court against the alleged driver of the vehicle and a person who allowed him to use the vehicle, according to court documents.

Ronald J. Cummings was in the street about 9:15 p.m. Feb. 25 when he was struck by a vehicle driven east in the 9500 block of West Higgins Road, according to Rosemont police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. There was no crosswalk where the where crash happened.

Cummings was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died that night, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by the vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

Carole Cummings was seeking unspecified damages in the suit and claimed the driver was speeding and failed to keep a proper lookout on the roadway, according to court documents.

The driver remained at the scene and was not charged or cited, police said.