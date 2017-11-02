Will Trump be watching Alec Baldwin on ‘Saturday Night Live?’

WASHINGTON – Alec Baldwin is hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the 17th time tonight, triggering extraordinary interest because Baldwin’s disparaging impression of President Donald Trump on the show has drawn the ire of the president.

With Baldwin hosting – which means he will do more than play Trump – the question is, how far will he go?

Film maker Michael Moore said in a Twitter post, “Alec Baldwin tonight on SNL! On 1/19 on stage in NYC I anointed Alec as our “Army of Comedy” General. As satirists we will bring Trump down.”

ABC News is reporting that Rosie O’Donnell’s publicist says she will not play Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon on “SNL” this weekend http://abcn.ws/2kx0gpd

Will Melissa McCarthy reprise her wicked lampoon of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer? Will there be a reprise of the NYT’s Glenn Thrush character? There were several reports out in the past week that Trump did not like that Spicer was portrayed by a woman.

Trump has provided a ratings surge for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and last week did not post on Twitter after the show.

Let’s see what happens tonight.