Willie Cochran lawyer blasts feds’ tactics in probe of alderman

Chicago Alderman Willie Cochran, left, arrives for his arraignment with his attorney Thomas Durkin at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, , Dec. 23 in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

During a years-long investigation of Willie Cochran, federal agents used warrantless wiretaps and surveillance tactics more common in investigations of gangs and terrorists, lawyers for the indicted alderman said.

In a motion to suppress evidence filed Friday, lawyer Thomas Anthony Durkin, who has represented terror suspects detained at Guantanamo Bay, blasted the fashion in which the FBI combed through the 20th ward alderman’s email, text messages and cell phone records. Investigators even used a “stingray” device to intercept Cochran’s communications early in the probe, Durkin wrote.

“Despite having been charged with public corruption and financial crimes, counsel’s examination of the discovery tendered to date has revealed that throughout a relentless thirty-four month investigation… Alderman Cochran was subjected to federal electronic surveillance techniques normally reserved for violent crime, drug and national security investigations,” Durkin wrote.

Cochran was indicted last year on 15 counts related to his use of cash from charitable fund that he told donors went to services for needy youngsters and senior citizens in his South Side ward. In fact, prosecutors said, bank records show Cochran used spent thousands of dollars from the charitable account at casinos and even paid off his daughter’s college tuition.