‘Willis Family’ dad pleads guilty to 4 child rape counts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The father of reality TV’s “The Willis Family” has pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape.

News outlets report 47-year-old Toby Willis entered his plea Tuesday in Cheatham County Circuit Court and will spend a total of 40 years in jail.

He was arrested in September 2016 after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Willis had a sexual encounter with an underage girl about 12 years ago.

Willis, his wife, Brenda, and their 12 children performed Irish-inspired roots music as the Willis Clan, advancing to the quarter-finals of “America’s Got Talent,” and starring in a since-cancelled TLC show for two seasons.

