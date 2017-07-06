Wilmette man admits having sex with girl he met through online chess

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to traveling to Connecticut to have sex with an underage girl he met through an online chess app.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Arturo Castro, of Wilmette, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to use of an interstate facility to persuade a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Authorities say Castro began communicating with the then-15-year-old girl in 2013 through the Chess with Friends online app.

Using the app’s chat option, Castro asked the victim to send him naked photographs of herself and create videos of herself engaged in sexually explicit behavior. Prosecutors say in March 2014 he traveled to Connecticut to meet the girl.

Castro, a citizen of Mexico and a permanent U.S. resident, faces sentencing on Aug. 28.