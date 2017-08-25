Winning $150,000 Lottery ticket sold on SW Side, prize still unclaimed

CHICAGO, IL – If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Chicago, you may want to check it right away! A liquor store in Chicago sold a $150,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for the Monday evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Town & Country Liquors, 2944 W. 47th St., and matched all five numbers – 05 – 14 – 22 – 23 – 25 — to win a $150,000 prize in the Monday, August 21, evening drawing. The retailer will receive a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 12,900 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.