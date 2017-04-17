Wisconsin man charged with home invasion in Round Lake Park

A 20-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody in California last month and extradited to northwest suburban Round Lake Park, where he was charged with several felonies related to a March home invasion and kidnapping.

Tyler M. Jankovich, who lives in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged March 9 with two counts of home invasion, kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass to residence and unlawful restraint, according to Round Lake Park police.

At 1:17 p.m. March 8, a male flagged down police to report a home invasion at his girlfriend’s house, police said. After responding to the report, a 20-year-old woman told investigators that Jankovich, her ex-boyfriend, forced his way into her home in the 400 block of Kenwood Drive about 3:30 p.m. March 7 and wouldn’t allow her or her 4-month-old daughter to leave.

The mother and her infant were forced into an upstairs bathroom for roughly 2 hours while Jankovich destroyed items in the home, police said. During that time, the woman unsuccessfully attempted to escape and suffered an injury to her face in the process.

About 5:30 p.m., Jankovich allowed the woman and child to leave the bathroom under the condition that she call his cell phone and maintain an open connection for at least 30 minutes, police said. The woman said she negotiated her way out of the bathroom using methods she “observed on television.”

After she heard Jankovich’s car leaving, the woman called her current boyfriend, who alerted police about 20 hours after the incident, police said.

An investigation led authorities to believe Jankovich may have fled to California, police said. U.S. Marshals, in conjunction with Round Lake Park authorities, the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Division, took Jankovich into custody March 28 as he was leaving a house in Norwalk, California.

Jankovich waived extradition and appeared in court Monday in Lake County, where a $1 million bond was set.