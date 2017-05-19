Wisconsin man charged with shooting of Amtrak conductor

A Wisconsin man has been charged with shooting an Amtrak conductor Tuesday afternoon at a station in west suburban Naperville that Amtrak shares with Metra. | Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

A Wisconsin man is facing attempted murder charges for the shooting of an Amtrak conductor Tuesday afternoon at a station in west suburban Naperville, according to authorities.

Edward Klein, 79, of West Allis, Wisconsin, is being held without bond in the DuPage County Jail, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 45-year-old Amtrak conductor was shot about 4:45 p.m. at the Naperville station at 105 Fourth Ave., according to Naperville police.

The conductor, reportedly a 45-year-old Homewood man, was shot in the torso and was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was conscious and alert. He remained in intensive care as of Friday morning.

Police said Klein, who fired from inside the train at the conductor on the platform, was restrained by other passengers on the train until police arrived.

He was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said.