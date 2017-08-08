Wisconsin man dies one day after West Side shooting

A Wisconsin man died Sunday night after he was shot the previous day in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Steven Gaines, 51, was involved in an argument with someone at 11:04 a.m. near a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other person pulled out a firearm and shot Gaines in the head, authorities said.

Gaines, a resident of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where died at 9:54 p.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A suspect is in custody Tuesday afternoon and charges are pending, police said.