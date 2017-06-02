With Butler sidelined, MCW looking to make an impact once again

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bulls star Jimmy Butler missed his second consecutive game Monday with a bruised right heel.

That meant another opportunity for guard Michael Carter-Williams to continue climbing his way out of end-of-the-bench purgatory.

After being named the starter in early January in place of Rajon Rondo, Carter-Williams lost the job when he was benched in favor of Jerian Grant before a game Jan. 24 against the Orlando Magic.

He didn’t play again until coach Fred Hoiberg threw six minutes his way in the Bulls’ blowout victory Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder to start this road trip.

But with Butler out Friday against the Houston Rockets, Hoiberg started Carter-Williams and watched him turn in his best game in a Bulls uniform, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out six assists in 35 minutes.

The performance not only earned Carter-Williams a second consecutive start, but it also showed Hoiberg he had turned the bad feelings he initially had after being benched into a positive.

‘‘When you make a change like that, you’re not going to expect them to be happy,’’ said Hoiberg, who has made his share of lineup changes this season. ‘‘As a competitor, you want them a little disappointed to maintain their edge. At the same time, you want them to stay professional and accept the role that’s given to them. I think our guys have done a nice job of that.

‘‘My biggest thing is I can relate to these guys. I was a guy that was taken out of lineups and inserted back in. I didn’t play a lot of games until maybe five left in the season, and then all of a sudden I’m in the playoff rotation. So you never know when your name [will be] called, but you have to stay ready.’’

Carter-Williams still would like his starting job back, but he at least has the right attitude again.

‘‘I think in any situation it’s good to use that fuel and just have a chip on your shoulder when you go out there,’’ Carter-Williams said. ‘‘That’s what I try to do.

‘‘It’s hard sometimes. Of course, you want to be out there playing. It’s just controlling your emotions, really. Take everything and put it into positive energy instead of negative.’’

German import

Hoiberg still isn’t sure how good rookie forward Paul Zipser can be, but he said he’ll continue to make him one of the first players off the bench until he shows he can’t handle it.

‘‘He’s been playing at a very high level, playing against grown men for several years in the [German] league that he was playing in,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘So how does that translate? I think it’s a shock, initially, because of the athleticism that the NBA game has.

‘‘But Paul has shown he has a tremendous basketball IQ, and he plays extremely hard. He plays both ends of the floor, and I think he’s shown that he’s a guy you can count on to go out there and play solid basketball. I’m very pleased with Paul’s growth.’’

Follow me on Twitter @suntimes_hoops.

Email: jcowley@suntimes.com