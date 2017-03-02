Without Jimmy Butler, Bulls blow late lead, lose to Rockets in OT

HOUSTON — The Bulls could have used Jimmy Butler.

Forced to play overtime — and the entire game — without their best player, the Bulls finally ran out of gas in a 121-117 loss Friday night. Down one with 36 seconds left in overtime, the Rockets’ James Harden made a jumper while being fouled by the Bulls’ Paul Zipser. He made the free throw to go up two, Doug McDermott missed a three-pointer and Harden made two more free throws.

Harden finished one assist shy of a triple double, scoring 42 points and corralling 12 rebounds.

Butler was a surprise scratch with a right heel bruise — 45 minutes before tipoff and 45 minutes after coach Fred Hoiberg said he would start his regular lineup.

The Bulls didn’t lack for juice, though. In the third quarter, they turned an 11-point halftime deficit into a two-point lead.

They were up eight with less than three minutes to play in regulation, too.

Michael Carter-Williams assisted Zipser’s 19-foot jumper to give the Bulls a 108-100 lead with 2:45 to play, but Eric Gordon’s layup and Trevor Ariza’s basket pulled them within four.

Clint Capela’s dunk pulled the Rockets within two, and Zipser’s errant pass gave them the ball with 42.6 seconds to play. Harden’s step-back jumper from the right elbow over Carter-Williams tied the game with 27.3 seconds to play. He missed step-back shot at the buzzer to force overtime.

Carter-Williams made a running layup and was fouled. He missed the free throw attempt, got his own rebound and made jumper to tie the game. Seconds later, though, he and James Harden wrestled to the ground. Despite Harden landing on top of him, Carter-Williams was whistled and fouled out. He finished with a remarkable stat line: 23 points on 11-of-18 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists.