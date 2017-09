Woman, 18, shot in Little Village

An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooting early Monday on the Southwest Side.

At 1:21 a.m., she was the passenger in a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Cermak when a black vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.